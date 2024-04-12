In pics: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 updated with new features
- For 2024, Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new colours, features and USD forks.
Bajaj Auto has launched 2024 Pulsar N250 in the Indian market. The flagship motorcycle is now priced at ₹1.51 lakh ex-showroom. This means that the prices have been increased only by ₹1,829.
The only cosmetic change for 2024 is the introduction of two new colour schemes - Glossy Racing Red and Pearl Metallic White. The Brooklyn Black continues to come but all three colours now get new livery.
The biggest mechanical change is the introduction of the 37 mm upside-down forks in the front which replace the telescopic unit. The new USD forks are supposed to improve stability and handling.
Then there is the new all-digital instrument cluster that comes with Bluetooth connectivity. It is the same unit that is doing duty on the Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150.
The new cluster shows information like gear position indicator, mobile notification alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy and time. Apart from this, the usual trip meter, odometer, speedometer and fuel gauge will be there.
To cycle through the information, there is a new switchgear on the left side. Also, the rider will be able to accept and reject calls while riding the motorcycle. There would be a Bajaj Ride Connect application that would be used to connect the motorcycle and mobile phone.
Bajaj has increased the size of the rear tyre and it is now a 140-section which should also help in increasing the stability as well as handling.
The 2024 Pulsar N250 is the first motorcycle in Bajaj's portfolio to come with traction control. So, it does not let the rear tyre loose traction under slippery conditions.
Moreover, the 2024 Pulsar N250 is also the first motorcycle from Bajaj to come with three ABS modes - Rain, Road and On/Off. The weight of the motorcycle has also gone up by 2 kg.
Power will come from the same 249 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled, two-valve motor. On the current bike, the engine produces 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.
First Published Date: 12 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM IST
