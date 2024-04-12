In pics: Mercedes EQS breaks cover with new looks, features and battery
Mercedes Benz has confirmed that it will launch nine new cars in India, including three new EVs, this year. These could also include the EQS facelift
...
German auto giant Mercedes Benz has introduced the facelift version of its flagship electric sedan EQS in global markets. The 2025 EQS, considered as one of the best luxury electric car in the world, will be open for bookings in select markets from April 25, The facelift version of the electric sedan comes with new deisgn elements, updated feature list along with a bigger battery that promises more range per charge.
Mercedes Benz already offers the outgoing version of the EQS electric sedan in India. The carmaker is expected to launch the new EQS in the country soon. The German auto giant has confirmed that it will drive in nine new models to India this year, which will also include three electric vehicles. Besides the EQS, Mercedes may launch the EQS Maybach,
The 2025 Mercedes EQS comes with several design changes on the outside. The most prominent changes can be seen on the front face of the electric sedan. The EQS facelift gets a more conventional Mercedes look with a black-grille and horizontal chrome inserts. The iconic logo, which earlier appeared on the closed grille, has now been repositioned on the bonnet like the older models from the carmaker.
Inside the cabin, Mercedes will continue to offer the giant 56-inch MBUX system. The screen, which is a seamless integration of the driver display, touchscreen infotainment system and passenger display, will now come as a standard feature in all variants of the new EQS.
Mercedes Benz has also equipped the 2025 EQS with more space and luxury for the rear passengers. It now offers optional Rear Comfort Package Plus with executive seats which offer a special slanted footrest on the right side. It is placed between the rails of the front seat and noticeably increases the comfort for the rear passenger. It also offers features like seat heating Plus and neck and shoulder heating in the rear as well as pneumatic adjustment of the seat depth.
The EQS facelift electric sedan comes with a bigger battery pack, promising more range. Mercedes Benz has replaced the old battery with a new 118 kWh unit which is 10 per cent bigger in size. The carmaker said that it could offer driving range of around 699 kms on a single charge. The range can even go up to 822 kms on a single charge in some of the variants.
First Published Date: 12 Apr 2024, 15:14 PM IST
