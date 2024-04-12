In pics: Mercedes EQS breaks cover with new looks, features and battery

5/6

Mercedes Benz has also equipped the 2025 EQS with more space and luxury for the rear passengers. It now offers optional Rear Comfort Package Plus with executive seats which offer a special slanted footrest on the right side. It is placed between the rails of the front seat and noticeably increases the comfort for the rear passenger. It also offers features like seat heating Plus and neck and shoulder heating in the rear as well as pneumatic adjustment of the seat depth.