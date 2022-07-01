Copyright © HT Media Limited
With Seltos leading momentum, Kia India sees highest-ever monthly sales in June

Kia Seltos remained the highest-selling model for the brand during first half of the year with 48,320 units sold.
By : Updated on : 01 Jul 2022, 02:21 PM
Kia, Sonet, Carens and Seltos seen lineup up

Kia India on Friday reported sales of 24,024 units in June, its highest-every monthly sales so far. The company also registered a Y-o-Y growth of 60% over the year-ago period, and of 26% over H1. The sales momentum was led by Kia Seltos and Carens, with 8,388 and 7,895 units sold last month, respectively. This was followed by Sonet selling 7,455 units and Carnival selling 285 units.

Kia India also recently achieved the feat of crossing one lakh sales milestone in the country in the first six months of 2022, dispatching 1,21,808 units in the domestic market. During this period, Seltos remained the highest selling model with 48,320 units, followed by Sonet with 40,687 units. Kia Carens contributed almost 25% to the overall sales with 30,953 units sold in the first five months of its launch.

Recently, the automaker celebrated 1.5 lakh sales milestone of Kia Sonet within a span of two years since its launch, back in September of 2020. Kia has also launched the EV6 electric vehicle in the country last month at a starting price of 59.95 lakh. The vehicle has been already sold out for the year with deliveries scheduled to begin from September.

The company said that it has been achieving these milestones despite global supply chain constraints. “This wouldn't have been possible without our customers' trust in the brand," said Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India. He added, “The immense love we are getting from the people of India is the result of the strong foundation of Kia in the country, backed by extensive research and customer-centricity."

Addressing concerns related to waiting period on its models, Brar said that Kia India is taking “adequate measures to optimise the production" and deliver vehicles to customers at the earliest date possible.

 

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2022, 02:19 PM IST
