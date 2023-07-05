Kia Seltos facelift comes with a significantly updated design and host of new features
Kia Seltos facelift gets a completely redesigned front grille that is flanked by sharper redesigned headlamps
The LED daytime running lights and front bumper along with fog lamps too come with a completely redesigned approach
The alloy wheels too don a sportier redesigned approach than before
The redesigned tailgate with updated bumper and sleek LED strip running across the width of the SUV enhance its visual appeal
Boot space of the SUV offers generous amount of storage for the luggage
Seats of the SUV have been updated ensuring more comfort for the occupants
Seltos facelift's cabin looks similar to the Kia Carens with large infotainment system
A major update for the Seltos facelift is the introduction of ADAS that includes 17 features