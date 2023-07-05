Kia unveiled its Seltos facelift in India

Published Jul 05, 2023

Kia Seltos facelift comes with a significantly updated design and host of new features

Kia Seltos facelift gets a completely redesigned front grille that is flanked by sharper redesigned headlamps

The LED daytime running lights and front bumper along with fog lamps too come with a completely redesigned approach

The alloy wheels too don a sportier redesigned approach than before

The redesigned tailgate with updated bumper and sleek LED strip running across the width of the SUV enhance its visual appeal

Boot space of the SUV offers generous amount of storage for the luggage

Seats of the SUV have been updated ensuring more comfort for the occupants

Seltos facelift's cabin looks similar to the Kia Carens with large infotainment system

A major update for the Seltos facelift is the introduction of ADAS that includes 17 features
