HT Auto
Home Auto News With Eye On An Electric Future, Citroen Unveils New Logo And Motto

With eye on an electric future, Citroen unveils new logo and motto

Citroen has now rebadged its logo for the 10th time even as it looks to dig in heels for a world where technologically superior electric cars take center stage.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 14:35 PM
Citroen new badge is a reinterpretation of the original one which was created by founder Andre Citroen in 1919. (Citroen)
Citroen new badge is a reinterpretation of the original one which was created by founder Andre Citroen in 1919. (Citroen)
Citroen new badge is a reinterpretation of the original one which was created by founder Andre Citroen in 1919. (Citroen)
Citroen new badge is a reinterpretation of the original one which was created by founder Andre Citroen in 1919.

Citroen revealed a new brand logo on Tuesday that, according to the brand, marks a new beginning as the automaker speed up its electrification process. The new logo reinterprets the original one which was created by founder Andre Citroen in 1919. The original one was inspired by the success of the founder's first metalworking company producing chevron-shaped ’herringbone’ gear systems. 

The evolved ‘deux chevrons’ symbol of Citroen is the 10th revamp of the badge. Citroen will introduce this new brand identity at the end of September as it plans to put it on a conceptual Citroen family vehicle. Versions of it will then progressively enhance future Citroen production and concept vehicles from mid-2023 on, informed the automaker. The company also added that the prominent vertical oval reflects a new design language which will be immediately recognised in all the Citroen models.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson: Price, specs, features compared )

Focusing on electrification and digitalisation, Citroen informed that the new badge will become the company’s corporate identity ranging from merchandising and documentation to dealerships and corporate building signage. Citroën’s Global Brand Designer Alexandre Revert said, “As we look to clarify our future focus, it was logical for us to close the loop by coming back graphically to André Citroën’s first logo which represented the genuine promise of affordable and innovative mobility for all." 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at 36.67 lakh )

Citroen is also getting ready to unveil its first electric vehicle in India on September 29. The French carmaker took to Twitter to state, “An electric car, that's good. But for us, it's far from being enough. See you on September 29th." In the past, the automaker had said that it will launch its first electric vehicle for the domestic market sometime in 2023. Citroen has suggested that the new EV will be compact and affordable and will be based on the Common Modular Platform.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 14:35 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen Electric mobility EV Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
Price holds key for Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, Seltos, HyRyder
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

With eye on an electric future, Citroen unveils new logo and motto
With eye on an electric future, Citroen unveils new logo and motto
KTM RC 390 GP Edition and RC 200 GP Edition launched in India
KTM RC 390 GP Edition and RC 200 GP Edition launched in India
In pics: Audi E-Tron facelift promises substantial performance upgrade
In pics: Audi E-Tron facelift promises substantial performance upgrade
Boom for Beemer? Here's why BMW is predicting its EVs to power ahead
Boom for Beemer? Here's why BMW is predicting its EVs to power ahead
This EV charging socket for homes claims to be India's safest, most affordable
This EV charging socket for homes claims to be India's safest, most affordable

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city