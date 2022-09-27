With eye on an electric future, Citroen unveils new logo and motto

Citroen has now rebadged its logo for the 10th time even as it looks to dig in heels for a world where technologically superior electric cars take center stage.

Citroen revealed a new brand logo on Tuesday that, according to the brand, marks a new beginning as the automaker speed up its electrification process. The new logo reinterprets the original one which was created by founder Andre Citroen in 1919. The original one was inspired by the success of the founder's first metalworking company producing chevron-shaped ’herringbone’ gear systems.

The evolved ‘deux chevrons’ symbol of Citroen is the 10th revamp of the badge. Citroen will introduce this new brand identity at the end of September as it plans to put it on a conceptual Citroen family vehicle. Versions of it will then progressively enhance future Citroen production and concept vehicles from mid-2023 on, informed the automaker. The company also added that the prominent vertical oval reflects a new design language which will be immediately recognised in all the Citroen models.

Focusing on electrification and digitalisation, Citroen informed that the new badge will become the company’s corporate identity ranging from merchandising and documentation to dealerships and corporate building signage. Citroën’s Global Brand Designer Alexandre Revert said, “As we look to clarify our future focus, it was logical for us to close the loop by coming back graphically to André Citroën’s first logo which represented the genuine promise of affordable and innovative mobility for all."

Citroen is also getting ready to unveil its first electric vehicle in India on September 29. The French carmaker took to Twitter to state, “An electric car, that's good. But for us, it's far from being enough. See you on September 29th." In the past, the automaker had said that it will launch its first electric vehicle for the domestic market sometime in 2023. Citroen has suggested that the new EV will be compact and affordable and will be based on the Common Modular Platform.

