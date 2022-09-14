Volvo XC40 facelift to launch on September 21: Check details

Volvo Cars India will launch the mid-cycle update of the XC40 in the country on September 21, 2022. The facelift version will see the addition of a mild-hybrid technology. Apart from this, the XC40 facelift will also get exterior tweaks, more exterior colour options and other cosmetic changes.

The facelift model will get sharper headlamps and reprofiled front bumpers. The model will also have some resemblance to electric XC40 Recharge which was launched earlier this year. Volvo is also likely to offer more equipment with the facelift besides cosmetic exterior changes.

The model is expected to get a new 197hp, 2.0-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid engine. After the launch of the facelift model, the entire ICE powered range of the automaker, except the S60 sedan will get the mild-hybrid technology, as per a report.

(Also read | Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Price, range, specs, features compared)

Once launched, the facelift XC40 will lock horns with rivals such as premium entry-level SUVs including Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and BMW X1.

In a separate development, earlier this year, Volvo said that it would locally construct the XC40 Recharge, a pure electric compact SUV, at its Hosakote manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to serve the domestic market. The company began local assembly in 2017, and its goal is to expand the domestically built line-up.

At the company's Bengaluru factory, it builds its flagship SUV XC90, mid-size SUV XC60, compact luxury SUV XC40, and luxury sedan S90. As per the company, the XC40 Recharge pure electric model has a range of up to 418 kilometres on a single charge, and is the newest addition to the locally built portfolio in India.

The automaker is also planning to drive in its second electric vehicle in the country next year. The Swedish carmaker has announced that it will launch the C40 Recharge electric SUV in 2023. The C40 Recharge electric SUV is already available in global markets.

