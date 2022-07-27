Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Price, range, specs, features compared

Volvo XC40 Recharge is the first electric car from the Swedish brand to be launched in India at a price of ₹ 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia EV6 is slightly more expensive at ₹ 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volvo Cars has forayed into the electric vehicle segment in India has with the launch of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV. The launch comes weeks after Kia entered the EV space in India with its EV6 electric crossover. Priced under ₹60 lakh, both electric cars offer a sporty ride, almost performance-car like driving experience, with range exceeding 400 kms on a single charge and a host of advanced features to keep premium and luxury EV buyers interested. While the XC40 Recharge will primarily compete in the luxury EV space, its aggressive pricing pits it against premium models like EV6.

Here is a quick comparison between the two of the latest electric cars in India in terms of their prices, range, features and other aspects.

Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Price comparison

Volvo XC40 Recharge is the first electric car from the Swedish brand to be launched in India at a price of ₹55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The price is quite aggressive for a luxury EV in India. In fact, Volvo XC40 Recharge is the most affordable luxury EV one can buy currently. It is more affordable than the premium EV Kia EV6, which costs ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), by nearly ₹4 lakh.

Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Range and battery comparison

The power source for Volvo XC40 Recharge is a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which helps it to run for more than 400 kilometres on a single charge. Real-world tests have proved that the 400-km range limit can be breached further. The battery supports 150 kWh DC fast chargers, which can recharge the EV from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 33 minutes.

On the other hand, Kia EV6 draws power from a smaller 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Yet it offers more range compared to XC40 Recharge. Kia EV6 has more than 500 kms of range on a single charge, according to WLTP-certified range (European standard). It can recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 40 minutes using a 150 kWh DC fast charger.

Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Features comparison

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV offers features such as a 12.3-inch driver's fully digital screen and a new 9.0-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system that has been developed in partnership with Google. It also offers other features like wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and more.

In comparison, the Kia EV6 is more modern in terms of features on offer. Especially a charging port under the backseat that can help other EVs to recharge on the go as well as power home devices. The EV6 also gets a curved HD display screen for the main infotainment as well as driver display. The front two seats have a zero-gravity recline function. Among other features are a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and wireless charging.

Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Performance comparison

In terms of performance, Volvo XC40 Recharge is one of the quickest electric cars in its segment. It clocks a zero to 100 mph sprint in less than five seconds. In fact, during HT Auto’s first drive review of the XC40 Recharge earlier this year, the electric SUV did this in just 4.7 seconds. The XC40 Recharge is also one of the most powerful in its segment with a power output of 408 hp and a massive 660 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the XC40 Recharge, much like all other Volvo cars, has been capped at 180 kmph.

The Kia EV6, offered in India in two variants, appears less powerful on paper but is as peppy as the Volvo EV. The RWD version can churn out maximum output of 229 hp and 350 Nm of torque, while the AWD version is more powerful with 347 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 605 Nm. The EV6 is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and has its top speed electronically-limited to 192 kmph.

