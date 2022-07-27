HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Xc40 Recharge Vs Kia Ev6: Price, Range, Specs, Features Compared

Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Price, range, specs, features compared

Volvo XC40 Recharge is the first electric car from the Swedish brand to be launched in India at a price of 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia EV6 is slightly more expensive at 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2022, 12:53 PM
Volvo has launched the XC40 Recharge in India at ₹55.90 lakh, which puts it against the likes of Kia EV6 which is available at a cost of ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo has launched the XC40 Recharge in India at ₹55.90 lakh, which puts it against the likes of Kia EV6 which is available at a cost of ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo has launched the XC40 Recharge in India at ₹55.90 lakh, which puts it against the likes of Kia EV6 which is available at a cost of ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo has launched the XC40 Recharge in India at ₹55.90 lakh, which puts it against the likes of Kia EV6 which is available at a cost of ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volvo Cars has forayed into the electric vehicle segment in India has with the launch of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV. The launch comes weeks after Kia entered the EV space in India with its EV6 electric crossover. Priced under 60 lakh, both electric cars offer a sporty ride, almost performance-car like driving experience, with range exceeding 400 kms on a single charge and a host of advanced features to keep premium and luxury EV buyers interested. While the XC40 Recharge will primarily compete in the luxury EV space, its aggressive pricing pits it against premium models like EV6.

Here is a quick comparison between the two of the latest electric cars in India in terms of their prices, range, features and other aspects.

Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Price comparison

Volvo XC40 Recharge is the first electric car from the Swedish brand to be launched in India at a price of 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The price is quite aggressive for a luxury EV in India. In fact, Volvo XC40 Recharge is the most affordable luxury EV one can buy currently. It is more affordable than the premium EV Kia EV6, which costs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), by nearly 4 lakh.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
Electric | Automatic
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Range and battery comparison

The power source for Volvo XC40 Recharge is a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which helps it to run for more than 400 kilometres on a single charge. Real-world tests have proved that the 400-km range limit can be breached further. The battery supports 150 kWh DC fast chargers, which can recharge the EV from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 33 minutes.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

On the other hand, Kia EV6 draws power from a smaller 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Yet it offers more range compared to XC40 Recharge. Kia EV6 has more than 500 kms of range on a single charge, according to WLTP-certified range (European standard). It can recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 40 minutes using a 150 kWh DC fast charger.

Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Features comparison

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV offers features such as a 12.3-inch driver's fully digital screen and a new 9.0-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system that has been developed in partnership with Google. It also offers other features like wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and more.

In comparison, the Kia EV6 is more modern in terms of features on offer. Especially a charging port under the backseat that can help other EVs to recharge on the go as well as power home devices. The EV6 also gets a curved HD display screen for the main infotainment as well as driver display. The front two seats have a zero-gravity recline function. Among other features are a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and wireless charging.

Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Performance comparison

In terms of performance, Volvo XC40 Recharge is one of the quickest electric cars in its segment. It clocks a zero to 100 mph sprint in less than five seconds. In fact, during HT Auto’s first drive review of the XC40 Recharge earlier this year, the electric SUV did this in just 4.7 seconds. The XC40 Recharge is also one of the most powerful in its segment with a power output of 408 hp and a massive 660 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the XC40 Recharge, much like all other Volvo cars, has been capped at 180 kmph.

The Kia EV6, offered in India in two variants, appears less powerful on paper but is as peppy as the Volvo EV. The RWD version can churn out maximum output of 229 hp and 350 Nm of torque, while the AWD version is more powerful with 347 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 605 Nm. The EV6 is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and has its top speed electronically-limited to 192 kmph.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2022, 12:53 PM IST
TAGS: XC40 Recharge Volvo XC40 Recharge Volvo Cars Volvo Cars India EV6 Kia EV6 Kia India Electric car EVs Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volvo XC40 Recharge EV sold out in two hours in India
Volvo XC40 Recharge EV sold out in two hours in India
EVs to help auto component industry revenue grow up to 11% by 2027: Report
EVs to help auto component industry revenue grow up to 11% by 2027: Report
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
Citroen C3 customer deliveries begin. Check cities where available
Citroen C3 customer deliveries begin. Check cities where available
Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Price, range, specs, features compared
Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Price, range, specs, features compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city