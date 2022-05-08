HT Auto
Volkswagen Group EVs are sold out in Europe and US for 2022

Volkswagen is also considering developing an electric pickup truck that will compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 May 2022, 03:23 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose.

The Volkswagen Group has announced that demand for its electric vehicles has grown significantly. The Volkswagen Group includes Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT, Lamborghini, Bentley and more. Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess, in a Financial Times report, said battery electric vehicles are sold out for this year in Europe and the United States adding that orders of about 3,00,000 are already in backlog in Western Europe.

Volkswagen said this high demand for electric vehicles means that new orders placed now will be delivered in 2023. In a report by InsideEVs, the Volkswagen chief said demand for its electric vehicles in China is also growing. Diess said, “We have very high order books and… order intake on electric vehicles." With an increasing demand for EVs, Volkswagen is also considering developing an electric pickup truck that will compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck as well as Chevrolet EV. Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh had stated an electric pickup truck is a segment that Volkswagen is actively looking at.y

(Also read | Volkswagen, Microsoft join hands to introduce augmented reality HoloLens in cars)

With an aim to challenge popular EV maker Tesla, Volkswagen is aiming to begin its Trinity EV plant. The German auto major will build an electric vehicle manufacturing facility worth an investment of $2.2 billion. This EV facility is scheduled to start production by 2026. This project by Volkswagen is crucial in the automaker's electrification strategy as the brand aims to produce multiple electric cars across different body styles.

(Also read | Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10 billion euros )

Volkswagen has been ramping its game with the introduction of new EVs. In March, it brought the electric version of its popular microbes called Volkswagen ID.Buzz. The latter is expected to hit the production line soon as the company aims to launch it in the European markets by the end of this year and in the US in 2024.

 

 

First Published Date: 08 May 2022, 03:23 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Porsche Volkswagen Lamborghini Bentley Skoda electric mobility EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Tesla
