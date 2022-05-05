HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen Boosts E Car Investment Plan In Spain To 10 Billion Euros

Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10 billion euros

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess announced an investment worth 10 billion euros to make electric vehicles and batteries in Spain.
By :
| Updated on: 05 May 2022, 06:25 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose.

German carmaker Volkswagen AG will invest 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) to make electric vehicles and batteries in Spain, Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Thursday, around 3 billion euros more than it had previously committed.

The company also announced a partnership deal with Spain's largest power utility Iberdrola, which will set up a solar park to partly power the battery plant to be built in the municipality of Sagunto near Valencia.

(Also read | Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for autonomous driving: Report)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Virtus
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 35 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Volkswagen had already announced in March a 7-billion euro investment plan to build a battery plant and produce electric vehicles at its two existing car factories in Spain.

"We will electrify the second-largest car producer in Europe (Spain) with a new giga-factory of batteries and the production of electric cars in two plants," Diess told an event in Sagunto, adding the plan was to create "a full ecosystem of suppliers from lithium extraction to the assembly of batteries".

(Also read | Volkswagen design chief imagines ID.Buzz based electric pickup truck)

Diess was visiting the land where the factory will be built with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The German carmaker aims to begin serial production at the 40 gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant by 2026.

 

First Published Date: 05 May 2022, 06:25 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen EV EVs Electric vehicles electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10 billion euros
Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10 billion euros
Audi EV deliveries increase 66.2% in first quarter of 2022
Audi EV deliveries increase 66.2% in first quarter of 2022
Porsche bets big on lithium-silicon batteries for future EVs
Porsche bets big on lithium-silicon batteries for future EVs
In pics: Ferrari SP48 Unica breaks cover, likely to promise 340 kmph top speed
In pics: Ferrari SP48 Unica breaks cover, likely to promise 340 kmph top speed
In pics: Yezdi and Jawa join hands with Indian Army for music fest
In pics: Yezdi and Jawa join hands with Indian Army for music fest

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city