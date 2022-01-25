HT Auto
Toyota to extend production halt in Japan amid a surge in Covid cases

Toyota Moto Corp will extend suspension on manufacturing in Japan as Covid-19 cases increase.Automakers such as Volkswagen, Nissan and Honda too have been struggling with production halts. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 05:25 PM
File photo for representational purpose.
File photo for representational purpose.

Toyota Motor Corp has announced that it will pause vehicle production further in Japan this month as the rising Covid-19 cases among autoworkers have hindered the supplies of parts. This disruption comes as automakers around the world are still struggling with the semiconductor shortage.

A company spokesperson conveyed the break will cut planned production this month by 65,000 vehicles, 18,000 more than it announced last week.

The company will put in efforts to make up for lost production in February, added the spokesperson. The automaker had stated last week that its annual target to manufacture 9 million vehicles might remain unachievable as it does not have enough chips. The company's business year ends on March 31.

(Also read | Did Covid-19 help Rolls-Royce register record growth? CEO suggests so)

The company had suspended a shift on a second production line at its Tsutsumi plant along with another shift on a different line at the central Japan plant. It has been reported that this pause led to a cut in production of around 1,500 vehicles.

Toyota had also halted its manufacturing in China because of the country's norm of mass testing based on the Covid-Zero Policy. An earlier report stated the brand has shut its China plant for more than a week now. It also added that auto major Volkswagen too has been struggling with the strict strict quarantine and mass testing rules. It had reported that its factory which manufactures around 3,00,000 cars a year including the Audi Q3, has been temporarily shut down due to parts shortages and pending test results of workers.

(Also read | Petrol, diesel sales decline in first half of January due to spread of Omicron)

Automakers such as Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co had stated production cut due to the global chip crisis and Increasing Covid-19 cases. Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida of Nissan had stated the company is “on a recovery track" even though the chip shortage situation remains uncertain. “We expect the market to recover but the Covid situation is uncertain and we need to be prepared and continue to monitor," Uchida said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 05:25 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Toyota Nissan Volkswagen semiconductor shortage Covid-19
