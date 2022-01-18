HT Auto
Home Auto News Petrol, diesel sales decline in first half of January due to spread of Omicron

Petrol, diesel sales decline in first half of January due to spread of Omicron

Sales of petrol during January 1-15 stood at 9,64,380 tonnes, and were 13.81 per cent lower than the first fortnight of December.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 10:35 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)

Sales of petrol and diesel in the country saw a decline in the first fortnight of January as the third wave of the pandemic started to spread across regions, affecting the economy and causing a dip in workplace mobility and airline traffic. The new wave has led to the imposition of local restrictions in several parts of the country.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Diesel, which accounts for about 40 per cent of the country's overall fuel consumption, witnessed a drop in sales by 14.1 per cent to 2.47 million tonne during January 1-15 as compared with the same period in December and 4.99 per cent from a year ago, as per preliminary data from state fuel retailers. The sales were down nearly 8 per cent over the January 2020 period.

(Also read | India's fuel demand hits a nine-month high in December, but Omicron threat looms)

and 2.82 per cent lower than a year-ago period, the data revealed. However, petrol sales were 5.66 per cent higher than January 2020 sales and continued to stay above pre-Covid-19 levels as people continued to prefer using personal vehicles over public transport for safety reasons.

Jet fuel sales declined 13 per cent to 2,08,980 tonne during the first half of January as compared with the month-ago figure. However, the figure was 7.34 per cent higher year-on-year but was 38.2 per cent lower than January 2020 numbers.

Cooking gas LPG sales increased 4.85 per cent month-on-month and 9.47 per cent year-on-year to 1.28 million tonne. This was 15.25 per cent higher than January 2020, the data showed. Sales of LPG have been higher on the back of free cylinders that the government distributed to mitigate the effect of the pandemic on the poor. 

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 10:34 AM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel Omicron coronavirus Covid-19
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tata Motors follows Maruti Suzuki in announcing another price hike
Tata Motors follows Maruti Suzuki in announcing another price hike
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV: First Drive Review
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV: First Drive Review
2022 Skoda Kodiaq drive review: Spirited drive in a premium SUV package
2022 Skoda Kodiaq drive review: Spirited drive in a premium SUV package
Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price and specifications comparison
Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price and specifications comparison
Petrol, diesel sales decline in first half of January due to spread of Omicron
Petrol, diesel sales decline in first half of January due to spread of Omicron

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city