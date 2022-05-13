This one-off McLaren Artura lauds 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign

McLaren Automotive has developed a bespoke McLaren Artura model on the occasion to honour Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign. To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the special McLaren Artura has been given a platinum paint and also a special badge has been created by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the company's in-house bespoke division, to mark the occasion. This custom-made McLaren Artura is a high-performance hybrid supercar, informed the British luxury supercar maker.

A special badge has been developed that has been placed at the nose of the car. To create this one-off badge that says Elizabeth II, McLaren informed that its MSO and advanced coating partner AkzoNobel analysed different lighting conditions to define the most suitable metallic pigment combination. Following this, MSO’s paint developers then formulated the desired platinum composition which took eight days to complete that included durability and application testing.

(Also read | McLaren develops exclusive community-based NFT collection)

Queen Elizabeth II completed 70 years of her reign on February 6, however, McLaren announced the special Artura model on May 12 as the Queen inaugurated the luxury automaker's global headquarters on this day back in 2004. Managing Director of McLaren Special Operations, McLaren Automotive, Ansar Ali on this celebratory occasion said, “It has been an honour for MSO to create a new platinum paint in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year. This special paint, which will be available for customers to select for years to come, will be a fitting tribute to mark this historic milestone."

(Also read | BMW and McLaren may jointly develop electric sportscar platform: Report )

McLaren Artura is the premium brand's first series-production hybrid supercar, that features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 mated with an electric motor. The hybrid supercar comes with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and has a power output of 671 hp. This rear-wheel drive hybrid super car can accelerate to 96 kmph in 3 seconds. The model offers an electric-only range of 19 miles.

First Published Date: