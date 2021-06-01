Tesla CEO Elon Musk has blamed the erratic supply chain globally amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the reason behind frequent price rise of its electric vehicles recently.

Musk's reaction came after some of the new Tesla Model Y owners raised the issue of missing lumbar support on the passenger side in their electric SUVs. Replying to one such query on Twitter, Musk let the cat out of the bag and said supply chain pressure is to be blamed for this.

He wrote, "Moving lumbar was removed only in front passenger seat of 3/Y (obv not there in rear seats). Logs showed almost no usage. Not worth cost/mass for everyone when almost never used." He went on to add, "Prices increasing due to major supply chain price pressure industry-wide. Raw materials especially."

Tesla has increased prices of its Model 3 and Model Y electric cars five times in a matter of months. This spate of price hike started in February this year. Since then, price has been increased on these two Tesla electric vehicles every month till date.

Tesla has not been immune to the ongoing global supply chain issues, which include the semi-conductor crisis, amid the pandemic. According to reports, Tesla is forced to hold around 20,000 units of Model 3 and Model Y cars because of a missing part.