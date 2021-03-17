Porsche to work on high-performance EV batteries, its own fast-charging network

During Volkswagen's Power Day event held on 15 March, Porsche announced that it will continue its research on high-performance batteries that use silicon instead of graphite anodes to achieve higher energy density and faster charging.

Porsche's new EV batteries will be produced in Europe and initially be used in its limited-production, high-performance vehicles and in customer motorsport.

Porsche says that it is enhancing its expertise in cell chemistry so that it can meet the extreme demands placed on cell systems in high-performance applications. It explains that new electrolytes and additives will allow operation even at temperatures above 75 degrees Celsius. "Our electrified high-performance sports and racing cars place the highest demands on battery technology. To meet these demands, Porsche needs special high-performance cells. Silicon has big potential," says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

(Also read | Would you buy a Porsche e-cycle for ₹6 lakh? Say hello to performance cycling)

The company is also planning to set up its own fast-charging stations along Europe's most important major highways and motorways. The company says this will offer its customers a high-quality, brand-appropriate charging experience, especially during long-distance travel, as well as complement the existing Ionity charging network.

Each Porsche charging station will have between six and 12 charging points with a charging capacity of 350 kW and more. The charging process will be made convenient and easily accessible using smartphone control. There will also be a lounge area for customers with innovative self-service facilities. "An important prerequisite for electromobility is fast and convenient charging. That is why we are currently working on the details of a concept for our own fast-charging stations," adds Blume.

(Also read | Porsche lifts stake in electric supercar maker linked to Bugatti)

Currently, the Porsche Charging Service provides access to over 135,000 charging points from various providers in 20 countries in Europe. The company's dealer network is also being equipped with 350 kW fast-charging stations and over 300 partners are already participating, the company said.