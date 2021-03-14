Home > Auto > News > Volkswagen Power Day tomorrow: 5 things you need to know about

Volkswagen has announced its first Power Day, which will be held tomorrow (March 15) through digital platform. The German car manufacturer is strongly inspired by Tesla and its Battery Day. It is widely expected to announce in particular its projects in terms of battery and their future plans on upcoming electric vehicles.

Here is what we already know about the Volkswagen Power Day and it's vision on electric mobility.

Volkswagen has indicated that by 2030, 70% of its vehicles sold in Europe will be fully electric, which represents around five million cars, just that. It therefore remains to be defined how the German giant will do to ensure that it has enough batteries to put under its cars.

Volkswagen is likely to communicate on its plans for the production and supply of batteries at the event on Monday. It is expected to give a clearer idea about the carmaker's ability to accelerate its production of electric cars. Volkswagen receives strong demand for the compact electric ID.3 in European markets. This year, Volkswagen launched the ID.4 electric SUV, which it expects to reflect similar popularity among its buyers.

It is expected that Volkswagen could make an announcement on a new battery cell it will use for its electric vehicles. The Volkswagen Group, which also includes luxury brands like Audi and Porsche, along with Skoda, has been churning out electric vehicles out of its facilities more regularly now than ever before. As it accelerates its move towards electric vehicles, Volkswagen is now in need of a battery to power entry-level cars that could help them keep the cost of the vehicle as low as possible.

Recently, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess confirmed that the carmaker has planned to set up a new factory in Spain, which would replace the current factory of Martorell that assembles cars like Audi A1 Seat models for the Volkswagen group. This will help Volkswagen to have a site totally dedicated to electric vehicles, production of cells, manufacturing of rapid charging infrastructure among others.

Volkswagen is also expected to throw more light on Project Trinity, which forms a key pillar of Volkswagen's long-term strategy to compete with the likes of Tesla. The carmaker recently teased a silhouette of the car which appears to be a crossover with a stooping roofline. The electric sedan promises to revolutionise the industry with high range, "extremely short" charging times, a revolutionary production system and extremely advanced, level 4 automated driving technologies (ADAS).

