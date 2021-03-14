It is expected that Volkswagen could make an announcement on a new battery cell it will use for its electric vehicles. The Volkswagen Group, which also includes luxury brands like Audi and Porsche, along with Skoda, has been churning out electric vehicles out of its facilities more regularly now than ever before. As it accelerates its move towards electric vehicles, Volkswagen is now in need of a battery to power entry-level cars that could help them keep the cost of the vehicle as low as possible.