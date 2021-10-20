Porsche recalls more than 10,000 Taycan EVs in this country

Porsche has recalled about 11,827 of its Taycan EVs for the 2020 and 2021 model years that were sold in the United States. This constitutes every Porsche Taycan that were sold in the country, mentioned a report by Inside EVs. However, the cause of the recall is not as grave as one might speculate.

Based on the information on NHTSA's website, the reason for the recall has been stated as incorrect activation of hazard lights. To be more precise, the hazard lights get activated in non-emergency situations. The report added that as per the description given by the company, this fault can confuse other fellow drivers that can increase the chances of a crash.

If the pre-collision automatic hazard lights activate automatically despite a situation of emergency, this highlights the point that Porsche Taycan electric vehicles, including Cross Turismo, manufactured from 21 October 2019 to 17 September 2021 have failed to comply with the given requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108 (FMVSS 108), Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.

The automaker's description on the NHTSA's site does not go into technicalities but the automatic activation of hazard lights seems like an issue of calibration rather than a defect. Porsche has ensured that the dealers will reprogram the hazard lights by removing the malfunction and the issue will be resolved free of cost as the affected EVs are still under Porsche New Car Limited Warranty. Porsche Cars North America will also notify Taycan owners through the mail from 13 December 2021.