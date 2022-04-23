HT Auto
Home Auto News Porsche, Audi Form Premium Charging Partnership In Japan

Porsche, Audi form premium charging partnership in Japan

Porsche Japan and Audi Japan have collaborated to build a premium charging alliance in an effort to expand the 150kW rapid charging station network across Japan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Apr 2022, 05:56 PM
The owners with their respective brand vehicles will be able to avail these charging stations from July 1 onwards. (Porsche)
The owners with their respective brand vehicles will be able to avail these charging stations from July 1 onwards. (Porsche)
The owners with their respective brand vehicles will be able to avail these charging stations from July 1 onwards. (Porsche)
The owners with their respective brand vehicles will be able to avail these charging stations from July 1 onwards.

Porsche Japan and Audi Japan have collaborated to build a premium charging alliance in an effort to expand the 150kW rapid charging station network across Japan. This partnership between Audi and Porsche will make rapid charging stations run by both the premium automakers. This alliance will allow Porsche and Audi owners to use the 50 Porsche Turbocharger units at 41 locations and the 52 units nationwide from Audi Japan, for a total of 102 rapid chargers by the end of 2022.

The owners with their respective brand vehicles will be able to avail these charging stations from July 1 onwards. Porsche explained the alliance aims to expand charging services in Japan, merging both the brands' rapid charging station networks in both dealers and city networks. Porsche informed currently there are 50 units in operation in Japan of which 37 units are at 33 Porsche Centers which is out of 45 and there are 12 units as a part of the urban charging infrastructure including one unit at the Porsche Experience Center.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.51 kmpl
₹ 85.46 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.6 kmpl
₹ 1.27 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹ 1.64 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.9 kmpl
₹ 69.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹ 75.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Porsche sales stumble in Q1 due to supply snarls, coronavirus restrictions)

Porsche Turbocharger rapid charging units offer 150 kW output. This charger is capable to charge the battery of the Porsche Taycan to 80 per cent in 24 minutes, stated Porsche. The CEO of Porsche Japan Michael Kirsch said Porsche sees itself as a pioneer in the domain of rapid charging. “With the Premium Charging Alliance, we aim to join forces with other companies that also provide fast charging, meaning our customers spend less time charging their cars, finding more suitable locations and making driving electric vehicles more convenient," added Kirsch.

Porsche added Japan is a vital market for the brand and the premium automaker has steadily expanded since its inception in the country in 1995. Last year, Porsche sold 6,900 cars in the country of which the best-selling model was the Macan with 2,109 units, followed by the Porsche 911 whose 1,529 units were sold.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2022, 05:52 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Macan Porsche 911 Porsche Taycan Porsche Audi EVs Electric vehicles electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as 80. More details here
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Porsche, Audi form premium charging partnership in Japan
Porsche, Audi form premium charging partnership in Japan
Yamaha E01 electric scooter testing starts across the world
Yamaha E01 electric scooter testing starts across the world
HOP Electric Mobility expands to 100+ experience centres in India
HOP Electric Mobility expands to 100+ experience centres in India
Renault Q1 sales suffer due to Ukraine-Russian war, semiconductor shortage
Renault Q1 sales suffer due to Ukraine-Russian war, semiconductor shortage
2022 Honda Hawk 11 launched in Japan
2022 Honda Hawk 11 launched in Japan

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city