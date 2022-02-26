Out of 3,965 Volkswagen vehicles on burning ship, many damaged beyond repair

Cargo ship Felicity Ace carrying luxury cars such as Porsche, Bentley, Audi and Lamborghinis caught fire last week when it was in the middle of the Atlantic.Volkswagen is yet to declare the damage that it has endured in the accident.

The cargo ship Felicity Ace, carrying luxury vehicles such as Porsche, Bentley and Audi, was on fire for more than a week and now the smoke has stopped and the crew onboard is safe. However, as per a report by Automotive News, it is being said the cargo constituted of 3,965 vehicles from Volkswagen and a major part of it has been damaged beyond repair.

Since the cargo has been not been thoroughly investigated yet, the extent of damage is yet to be confirmed. Previous reports have mentioned many premium luxury cars were on board such as some last Lamborghini Aventadors featuring naturally aspirated V12 powertrains. The report also informed that there were many electric vehicles in the cargo as well that aggravated the fire. The Felicity Ace Incident Information Centre has reported that although the ship has undergone significant damage, there has been no oil leaks.

The ship caught fire on February 16 when it was in the middle of the Atlantic. The crew team of 22 members were rescued on the same day. The information centre has reported that the smoke from the vessel has currently stopped and is not visible. The salvage team on site were able to board the ship with the help of a helicopter and currently, the vessel is being towed by the large salvage craft Bear to a safe area of the Azores.

Volkswagen has released a statement stating it is relieved that no one was harmed in this incident and there have been no oil spills. The company is yet to ascertain that amount of damage that it has endured in this fire.

