New BMW 2 Series Coupé set for global debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021

BMW will not only make its first-ever world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021 but will also launch its all-new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupé there on the 8th of July. It will become the platform to showcase the new BMW M5 CS, the most powerful BMW M production car ever, and will also become the stage for its two much-awaited UK premieres, the new fully-electric BMW iX and BMW i4, says the automaker.

The BMW 2 Series Coupé will be a combination of compact dimensions with a powerful in-line 6-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive. Earlier reports have also said that this two-door compact sportscar with its almost 50:50 balanced axle load distribution and chassis technology will provide the user with a dynamic driving experience. This series represents the most modern interpretation of the legendary BMW 2002, says the brand.

Alongside the series will be BMW M5 CS, the most powerful production car in the history of BMW, adds the company. Being called the ultimate incarnation of the BMW M5, the M5 CS has a 4.4-litre V8 engine under its hood that is capable of generating a power of 635hp. It can also touch the speed of 96 kmph in mere 3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 304 kmph.

The festival will also host the new BMW iX which is the company’s flagship electric model and will be launch in November 2021. It is the first model from the automaker that features the new generation BMW iDrive and is powered by Operating System 8. It will also showcase the BMW i4, the gran coupé with all-electric mobility that comes with a range of 590 km. The i4 is aimed at the traditional core of the midsize segment, says BMW.