New BMW 2 Series Coupe enters final development phase; production to begin soon

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe has entered the final stage of series development with dynamic testing and tuning of its drive and suspension systems under racetrack conditions. The car will enter production in late summer of 2021.

During the final development phase, the tests and tuning drives on the Nürburgring's Nordschleife serve as the ultimate test for wheel suspension, chassis, damping, steering and braking system. Further testing takes place on public country roads around Munich and at the BMW Group test site in Maisach. This ensures that the dynamic driving qualities of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé can also be experienced in everyday traffic and under different road conditions.

The extensive testing also ensures that the car's engine performance characteristics enable controllable handling, cornering and optimised traction in all weather and road conditions as well as provide balanced ride comfort.

The two-door compact sports car's unique selling points include rear-wheel drive setup, powerful in-line 6-cylinder engine, the almost 50:50 balanced axle load distribution and chassis technology consistently designed for agile and dynamic driving behaviour. BMW says that the sports car meets the needs of enthusiastic customers who look for unadulterated sportiness in a compact premium vehicle.

New BMW 2 Series Coupé

Its M sport version sits at the top of the model range and focuses on maximum driving dynamics in the segment. The BMW M240i xDrive Coupé top model sources power from in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. It generates a maximum output of 275 kW/374 hp and is combined with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. It gets an intelligent all-wheel drive system, ensuring hallmark BMW driving pleasure in conjunction with a power distribution that adapts to adverse road and weather conditions.

All model variants of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé come with a particularly torsion-resistant body structure. All the variants are also equipped with stroke-dependent dampers as standard, the fine-tuning of which leads to a balance between sportiness and ride comfort.

The body design of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé optimises the aerodynamic properties of all the variants. Model-specific front spoiler lip, front splitter, air curtains, air deflectors, a tank and a rear axle cover ensure that lift on the front axle is reduced by 50 percent compared to the predecessor model.



