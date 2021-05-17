In pics: New BMW 2 Series Coupe takes final stage tests under camouflage 5 Photos . Updated: 17 May 2021, 03:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk BMW says that with its new 2 Series Coupe, it is all ready to give sports car enthusiasts an effortless driving experience with smoother cornering and controllable drift maneuvering. 1/5The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is all set to go for production in late summer of 2021 as it recently entered the final stage of series development. The prototype will undergo a dynamic testing, tuning of its drive and suspension systems on the Nürburgring's Nordschleife. 2/5The testing will also take place on public country roads around Munich and also at the BMW Group test site in Maisach, ensuring hi-power driving qualities of the range in daily traffic and under different road conditions. The car's engine is said to possess control enabled handling, cornering and also has optimised traction to give a balanced and comfortable tide under all conditions. 3/5The two-door compact sports car comes equipped with a powerful in-line 6-cylinder engine, rear-wheel drive setup and the almost 50:50 balanced axle load distribution and chassis technology to give the driver a smooth ride. 4/5At the top of the model range is the M sport version. The BMW M240i xDrive Coupé gets its power from in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The engine generates an optimum output of 275 kW/374 hp in combination with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. 5/5The body of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé has been designed in such a way that it checks all the aerodynamic properties. It also has a increased track width at the front and rear axles to reduce body roll and wheel load fluctuations during sporty cornering. All the models of this range will possess stroke-dependent dampers, the fine-tuning of which will provide a balance between sportiness and ride comfort.