MG Motor retails over 4,500 units in February, all eyes now on updated ZS EV

While Hector remains the major force for MG Motor India, the new ZS EV is likely to garner a fair bit of attention as well.

MG Motor India on Tuesday announced retail sales of 4,528 units in the month of February, a growth of five per cent when compared to figures from the same month in 2021. Once again crediting the strong performance of Hector and Gloster SUVs in each of the respective segments, MG Motor also said its betting big on the launch of the updates 2022 ZS EV.

MG Motor made its India debut in 2019 with the Hector, an SUV model that remains at the core of its sales here. This launch was followed by the entry of the ZS EV, a full-electric vehicle. Subsequent products launched included Hector Plus, Gloster and Astor.

But while SUVs remain the mainstay of the product lineup from MG here, the company has also dug in heels to play a big role in India's EV movement. The updated ZS EV, as such, is making some very prolific claims.

The 2022 ZS EV promises to have an enhanced range, improved features which include a 10.1-inch main display with support for Android Auti and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, rear-seat armrest.

The latest ZS EV will also boast of a number of design updates on the outside, including a new front grille, re-designed 17-inch alloy wheels and updated LED headlights and tail lights.

While a diverse product lineup does bolster the prospects of higher sales, the automaker recently also announced the launch of MG eXpert, an online platform powered by artificial reality that seeks to further enhance the car-buying experience. The platform seeks to provide the experience of physically visiting a showroom but from the comfort of a prospective customer's location and at his or her convenience.

