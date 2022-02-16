HT Auto
Home News MG eXpert launched in India as MG aims to upgrade car-buying experience

MG eXpert launched in India as MG aims to upgrade car-buying experience

MG eXpert seeks to enhance car and model exploration through digital channel by using human intervention and artificial reality technology. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2022, 01:18 PM
The MG eXpert seeks to further simplify the process of getting details about a chosen MG model while offering details entirely through digital means.
The MG eXpert seeks to further simplify the process of getting details about a chosen MG model while offering details entirely through digital means.

MG Motor India on Wednesday announced the launch of MG eXpert, a digital platform powered by artificial reality (AR) technology for prospective customers to experience models offered by the company. Available on the model page on the MG Motor India website, the MG eXpert seeks to replicate the entire experience of going to a showroom but from the comfort of the person's preferred location.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 30.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

While almost every automotive brand in India and the world over moved to online sales platforms in Covid times, MG says that the MG eXpert makes the entire interaction more real while still being digital. A person can select an MG model and opt for MG eXpert which would put him or her in virtual contact with a sales representative. This representative can take the customer through the model, variant, prices and all other details and answer any queries. The entire process makes use of audio and visual content to bridge the gap between virtual and face-to-face interaction. Even estimated EMI options and test-drive details can be arranged through here.

At present, the service would be available in select parts but MG says it would be taken across the country by Q2 end. It will also be a 24x7 service by the second half of the calendar year. Representatives at the MG sales channels are being trained to also assist using the MG eXpert service.

MG is backing the platform to further simplify the car exploration process through digital means. "We are delighted to launch MG eXpert, a human-driven, voice-enabled AI-backed platform," says Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India. "MG eXpert works as a one-stop simple and convenient solution to multiple queries from product feature to ownership. We look forward to offering a refined, informative, interactive, and technologically advanced product exploration experience to our customers from the comfort of their home."

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2022, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India MG Motor
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour
After Punch, Tata Motors to launch Nexon, Safari and Harrier Kaziranga editions
After Punch, Tata Motors to launch Nexon, Safari and Harrier Kaziranga editions

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city