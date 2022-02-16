MG eXpert launched in India as MG aims to upgrade car-buying experience

MG Motor India on Wednesday announced the launch of MG eXpert, a digital platform powered by artificial reality (AR) technology for prospective customers to experience models offered by the company. Available on the model page on the MG Motor India website, the MG eXpert seeks to replicate the entire experience of going to a showroom but from the comfort of the person's preferred location.

While almost every automotive brand in India and the world over moved to online sales platforms in Covid times, MG says that the MG eXpert makes the entire interaction more real while still being digital. A person can select an MG model and opt for MG eXpert which would put him or her in virtual contact with a sales representative. This representative can take the customer through the model, variant, prices and all other details and answer any queries. The entire process makes use of audio and visual content to bridge the gap between virtual and face-to-face interaction. Even estimated EMI options and test-drive details can be arranged through here.

At present, the service would be available in select parts but MG says it would be taken across the country by Q2 end. It will also be a 24x7 service by the second half of the calendar year. Representatives at the MG sales channels are being trained to also assist using the MG eXpert service.

MG is backing the platform to further simplify the car exploration process through digital means. "We are delighted to launch MG eXpert, a human-driven, voice-enabled AI-backed platform," says Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India. "MG eXpert works as a one-stop simple and convenient solution to multiple queries from product feature to ownership. We look forward to offering a refined, informative, interactive, and technologically advanced product exploration experience to our customers from the comfort of their home."

First Published Date: