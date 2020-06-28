Mercedes-Benz announced that it has commenced production of mouth and nose masks at its Sindelfingen, Germany facility.

In the days to come, the automaker will deepen focus on production of protective kits to aid in the fight against the coronavirus. The company says that its fully automatic production line has a capability of manufacturing over 100,000 masks on a daily basis. By the end-2020, Mercedes-Benz is expecting a production volume of over seven million masks.

The masks will be provided to the European Mercedes-Benz passenger car plants that're fully back on track and functional after a brief period of hibernation in the last few months. Moreover, these masks will also be provided to support external institutions.

Jorg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, Production and Supply Chain Management, “We are proud that we are also able to make an important contribution outside our company. Because one thing is clear: stemming the Covid-19 pandemic is a task for the whole of society. We are tackling it with maximum flexibility and commitment together with our team."

From planning to material procurement and commissioning of the production plant, the company has completed the entire process chain for in-house production of the mask in a matter of few weeks.

Apart from the production of disposable masks, the automaker is also also focusing on the widespread use of washable multi-use variants in order to safegaurd its employees.