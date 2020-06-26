Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) on Friday announced that it has equipped the MBUX system inside the newly-launched GLS SUV to allow drivers to navigate to Covid-19 testing facilities in close proximity. In current times when the number of positive cases across the country are rising, this feature comes as 'need of the hour', according to MBRDI.

The MBUX system in Mercedes vehicles makes use of artificial intelligence to provide drivers and occupants with a wide range of comfort and convenience features. It includes a navigation display and features intelligent voice control which can detect and respond to natural speech commands. The 12.3-inch infotainment system in the GLS will now also help passengers navigate their way to Covid-19 testing facilities if the need arises.

Information related to Covid-19 testing facilities will be sourced from the latest government notifications and guidelines.

Navigation duties inside a Mercedes are handled in association with MapmyIndia and information related to Covid-19 testing facilities will be sourced from the latest government notifications and guidelines issued from time to time as well as other credible sources, according to MBRDI. "Our infotainment team, who have a key role to play on the entire MBUX including the Interior Assist and Rear Seat entertainment, earlier this year was instrumental in launching another timely innovation for Korean market where the infotainment system helps in navigating to stores with N95 masks/ respirators," said Manu Saale, Managing Director & CEO, MBRDI. "Our technology platform for MBUX both in onboard (car) and offboard (Cloud Backbone) is built in such way to accelerate new services and features to our customer."

MBRDI informs that the MBUX system, upon command, will display the names of Covid-19 testing facilities, addresses and phone numbers. The hyperlocal mapping and location intelligence features will also soon include treatment centers catering to Covid-19 patients.