Maruti Suzuki registers 9 per cent drop in sales in November

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has posted a drop of 9 per cent in overall vehicle sales last month. The carmaker sold 139,184 units last month, compared to 153,233 units it sold during the same month last year.

Out of the 109,726 passenger vehicles Maruti sold last month, more than 70 per cent contribution came from the mini and compact vehicle segment which features Maruti cars like Alto, WagonR, Baleno, Swift and others.

These vehicles contributed 74,492 units for the carmaker last month.

Compared to the compact vehicle segment, the mid-size and utility vehicle segments, which feature Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6, contributed around 25 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales last months. Maruti sold 1,089 units of Ciaz last month, while utility vehicles like Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross Vitara Brezza and XL6 contributed 24,574 units to the overall numbers.

Maruti also launched the facelift version of yet another compact vehicle Celerio earlier last month. The new Celerio claims to be India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with a mileage of 26.68 kmpl. Maruti hopes the new Celerio will help boost its sales numbers in the near future as well. The company is also expected to drive in a number of other facelift models to India soon which include the likes of Vitara Brezza, Baleno and Alto.