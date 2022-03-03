HT Auto
Lexus NX 350h SUV to launch in India on March 9. Check details here

Lexus NX 350h SUV will be available in three variants - Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 12:47 PM
Lexus NX 350h SUV
Lexus NX 350h SUV

Lexus India is all set to launch the second-generation NX 350h SUV in the country on March 9. Pre-bookings for the SUV were opened in January this year and it can be booked at any Lexus Guest Experience Centre across the country or by contacting the Lexus 24/7 helpdesk at 1800 3005 3987.

The new Lexus NX 350h will be launched with a refreshed design and a hybrid technology powertrain. It will be powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, coupled with an electric motor, churning out 145 kW of power. Together, they generate a maximum output of 239 PS while delivering a range of 55 kms in electric-only mode.

(Also read | Lexus drops more images of all-electric LFA successor: How the e-supercar looks?)

On the outside, the SUV will sport a new set of LED headlight and taillight which have become sharper. The cabin of the luxury SUV will come equipped with a list of premium features such as a bigger 14-inch touchscreen, heads-up display, panoramic sun/moon roof, multi-media audio system, leather upholstery, premium sound surround speakers, and smartphone connectivity, among others.

Lexus NX 350h SUV will be based on Toyota's TNGA-K platform and will be slightly bigger in size when compared to the previous generation model. The new model will be available in three variants - Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport. When launched, it will rival other luxury SUVs in the market such as Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

Lexus NX was first launched in the country back in 2018 and has been one of the most successful models for the brand in India. The NX portfolio was then expanded in 2020 with the introduction of the new variant - the NX 300h Exquisite priced at 58,20,000. This model too comes with a hybrid electric powertrain. Now, the company is gearing up to introduce the NX 350h to add more appeal and excitement to its NX portfolio in the country.

 

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 12:34 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus NX Lexus NX 350h Lexus NX 300h hybrid vehicles
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

