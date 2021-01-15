Kia has announced the purpose of its new brand and future ambitions in a digital event. Underlining its new brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’, Kia revealed that the company plans to go beyond vehicle manufacturing to create sustainable mobility solutions for customers.

In the process, Kia is focused on popularizing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plans to launch seven new dedicated electric vehicles by 2027. The new models will include a range of passenger vehicles, SUVs and MPVs across several segments, each incorporating industry-leading technology for long-range driving and high-speed charging from Hyundai Motor Group’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Kia is also developing a range of new Purpose-Built Vehicles (PBVs) for corporate customers. These specialized vehicles will be based on flexible ‘skateboard’ platforms, with modular bodies designed to meet the specific mobility needs of a broad range of corporate and fleet customers.

Kia's first next-generation BEVs will be revealed in the first quarter of 2021 and will be based on the new E-GMP technology. The dedicated BEV will boast a crossover-inspired design, while offering an electric driving range of over 500 kilometers and a high-speed charging time of under 20 minutes. The new BEV will also be the first model globally to bear Kia's new logo.

With the change in its strategy, Kia is targeting a 6.6% share of the global BEV market by 2025, and global annual sales of 500,000 BEVs by 2026.

The car company has dropped 'Motors' from its name, previously Kia Motors Corporation, in order to reflect its strategy to promote sustainable mobility. It aims to expand its brand to encompass EVs, mobility solutions and services, purpose-built vehicles, and more.

The company's shift to a new logo and brand slogan as well as new name reflects its breaking away from traditional manufacturing-driven business model. "Our vision is to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies globally," says Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation.