JK Tyres now has a new range dedicated to electric vehicles

The new range from JK Tyres claim to offer better rolling resistance and better performance in wet and dry conditions.

JK Tyres has developed a complete range of EV-specific smart radial tyres that can be used for buses, passenger cars, trucks and LCVs. The company informed that these tyres have been engineered in a way that will take care of the needs of electric vehicles. These tyres have been designed and developed by engineers from the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence (RPSCOE).

JK Tyres shared that while producing these tyres, especially for electric vehicles, they have focused on technologies that will ensure ultra-low rolling resistance, improved wet and dry traction, higher durability and lower energy consumption. To complement an electric vehicle's lower noise, the tread pattern of these smart radial tyres has been created using advanced FEA simulations for lower noise and better wear characteristics.

Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. V K Misra said with the evolution of the electric vehicle segment in India, the development of technology related to EVs is currently one of the key focus of the company. “Our smart tyres are developed with EV-specific next-gen design philosophy making the entire range smarter, quieter, durable and energy efficient," added Misra.

Another tyre company, CEAT tyres also launched a special range of tyres meant for electric cars. Claiming these tyres to be India's first four-wheeler EV tyres, CEAT said that these tyres are inherently silent and have high torque. These EnergyDrive tyres are said to be made up of sound-absorbing materials that lower noise by filtration and absorption of vibration.

