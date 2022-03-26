HT Auto
JK Tyre launches ‘self-healing’ Puncture Guard tyres for cars

JK Tyre said it has used self-healing elastomer inner coat technology can self-repair multiple punctures in the tread area of its tyres. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2022, 09:52 AM
JK Tyre has announced the launch of puncture resistance range of tyres for four-wheelers in India. The new ‘Puncture Guard Tyres’ have been introduced for cars and come with a specially engineered self-healing elastomer inner coat. The company claims that this inner coating has been applied in its new tyres through an automated process and helps reducing the outward flow of air in case of punctures. 

(Also Read: JK Tyre National Racing meet gets underway: Here's how champions performed)

JK Tyre announced in a recent release that its tyres with this new technology can self-repair the multiple punctures in the tread area, due to nails or other sharp objects up to 6.0 mm diameter instantly. 

“JK Tyre has always been a front-runner when it comes to innovation-led technological development. With the introduction of Smart tyre technology in 2020 and now the Puncture Guard Tyre technology, we have yet again delivered on our commitment to provide advanced mobility solutions to our customers. This technology offers high level of safety and convenience to vehicle owners. The Puncture Guard tyre technology was part of the concept tyres unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and in line with JK Tyre’s initiative to foray into breakthrough innovations this year," said Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre. 

(Also Read: Audi tests filter to prevent rubber particles from tyres damaging environment)

The company claims that it has tested its new range of puncture resistant tyres across all Indian road and off-road conditions. Its new tyres are ‘designed for optimal performance’, it added.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2022, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: JK JK Tyre JK Tyres
