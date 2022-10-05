Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reports 7.6% rise in total sales in September

HMSI has attributed the rise in sales to the ongoing festive fervour and believes that the momentum will continue.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has reported a 7.6% rise in total sales in September at 5,18,559 units as compared to 4,81,908 units sold in the same month last year. Domestic sales of the company were up 5.44 per cent at 4,88,924 units as against 4,63,683 units in the year-ago period. The company's exports also saw a rise at 29,635 units as compared to 18,225 units in the year-ago month.

The company has attributed the rise in sales to the ongoing festive fervour and believes that the momentum will continue. HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO, Atsushi Ogata said the auto-industry has registered a strong demand in the second quarter and the momentum continued with the on-going festival season. "All our dealerships are witnessing a visible rise in physical walk-ins as well as customer enquiries," he added.

In August, the company announced their sales numbers with a growth of 7 per cent when compared to last year's August. The company's total dispatches for August 2022 were 462,523 units whereas, in August 2021, the dispatch numbers were 431,594 units.

The company recently launched the CB300F - the new streetfighter motorcycle which will be sold only through BigWing dealerships of Honda. There were also some special editions launched. The Activa got a Premium Edition, Dio's Sports Edition was launched and Shine got a new Celebration Edition.

Honda is also working on expanding its BigWing dealerships to attract more customers. Two new dealerships were opened in August, the first one is in Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra while the second one is in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The Honda dealerships continue to deal in scooters and motorcycles. The scooter line-up has Activa, Activa 125, Dio and Grazia. The motorcycle line-up consists of Hornet 2.0, X Blade, Unicorn, SP 125, Shine, Livo and CB110 Deluxe.

