Honda Activa Owner Pays 55,000 For Petrol. Know Why

Honda Activa owner pays 55,000 for petrol. Know why

The Honda Activa owner mistakenly paid 55,000 for petrol in Thane, Maharashtra.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2022, 11:15 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.  (ANI)
The price of fuel is surely running high to give almost everyone the sweats. And amid all these price fluctuations, it is not every day that one hears about a fuel bill mounting up to 55,000. Shocking, right? Here's an incident where an owner of a Honda Activa (almost) had to pay this massive amount after he went to refill his two-wheeler in a fuel station in Thane, Maharashtra.

The individual went to a fuel station to get petrol for 550, but while paying for the sum online, an error occurred, due to which a sum of 55,000 was deducted from his account. According to a Live Hindustan report, the attendant at the fuel station accidentally generated a bar code for 55,000 instead of 550. Before the matter could escalate, the error was resolved, and the amount was credited back to the two-wheeler owner's account.

(Also read | India break even on petrol but incurring loss on diesel, say oil companies )

These are a few common errors that take place nowadays due to rush network issues where the consumers struggle while paying the amount online if the network or bank server is low.

(Also read | This country hikes fuel prices by 30%, cuts energy subsidies )

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged even after the seven-month low global cost of oil prices. The costs of fuel have remained around the 100 mark across any parts of the country. An earlier report states that global crude oil prices have fallen below $90 per barrel for the first time since February. But as the state-owned fuel retailers, they are still facing losses on diesel which is widely used by people in the country. The petrol and diesel prices in India continue to remain the same for 158 days.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2022, 11:15 AM IST
TAGS: Petrol price Diesel price Honda Honda Activa
