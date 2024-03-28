Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India achieves major milestone, sells 6 crore units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have announced that they have achieved a milestone of 6 crore domestic sales in India. The company reported an 86 per cent year-on-year sales growth in February 2024 with a total sales of 458,711 units retailed. Compared to January 2024, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer dispatched 247,195 units of motorcycles and scooters in February last year.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated back in 1999 and in 2001, its first manufacturing plant in Manesar started production for the Activa which helped in establishing Honda in India and is still the best-selling scooter in the Indian market. In 2002, Honda started exports from Indian shores whereas in 2004, the brand launched Unicorn which entered the 150 cc segment.

Then the company launched the Shine which marked their entrance into the 125 cc segment. The Shine 125 is so popular in the Indian market that the brand recently decided to launch the Shine 100. In 2012, the brand achieved 1 crore cumulative domestic sales. In 2015 and 2017, the brand achieved 2 crore and 4 crore sales milestones respectively. Then in 2021, they accomplished the 5 crore domestic sales milestone in India whereas the 6 crore figure was achieved in 2024.

The company currently has three different types of outlets - Red Wing, BigWing and BigWing Topline. HMSI’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline for the entire premium motorcycle range (300cc - 1800cc) in top metros and BigWing - exclusively for the mid-size motorcycle segment (300cc – 500cc). Its diverse range of motorcycles includes the all-new CB350, H’ness CB350, CB350RS, CB300F, CB300R, NX500, XL750 Transalp, Africa Twin and Gold Wing Tour. The rest of the motorcycles and scooters are sold through the Red Wing outlets which currently have four scooters and nine motorcycles.

