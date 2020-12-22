The retro classic motorcycle segment is witnessing a steady rise in sales in India, as a result, newer two-wheeler makers are eyeing this space which is attracting a lot of attention lately. While Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to remain the undisputed king of the segment, even Honda has recently launched its H'Ness CB350 which sits in the same spot as bikes from Royal Enfield.

Honda has managed to triple the sales of CB350 for November'20. The company sold 4067 units of CB350 last month in comparison to October'20 when the bike accounted for 1290 unit sales. While the growth figures are certainly impressive, these stand nowhere close to the actual sales performance of Royal Enfield Classic 350 which garnered 39,391 unit sales last month.

Honda H'Ness CB350 is also behind the recently launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350 which found 7031 customers in the initial month of its sales in the country. The Meteor 350 is the first motorcycle by the Chennai based bike maker to come fitted with Tripper turn-by-turn navigation feature.

Royal Enfield sold a total of 63,782 units in November as against 60,411 in the same month of 2019. Its total domestic market sales stood at 59,084 units.

Royal Enfield is also planning on introducing a new-gen Classic 350 in India in 2021. The upcoming Classic 350 was also spotted getting tested recently. It will come based on a new engine, platform and will also sport new features. (More details here)