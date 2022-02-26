HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford To Pause Production Of F 150 Pickup Truck In Kansas Due To Chip Crisis

Ford to pause production of F-150 pickup truck in Kansas due to chip crisis

Ford announced it will halt the production of the F-150 pickup truck at its Kansas City assembly plant.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Feb 2022, 06:54 PM
File photo of Ford F-150 pickup truck. (Used for representational purpose only)
File photo of Ford F-150 pickup truck. (Used for representational purpose only)

Ford announced that it will halt the production of its F-150 pickup truck at its Kansas City assembly factory for a week because of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. The automaker's factory situated in Dearborn, Michigan, however, will continue to function as it is.

The F-150 pickup truck is one of Ford's top-selling models along with other large utility vehicles and vans.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

It contributes a significant chunk of profit to the automaker's global sales. Earlier this month, Ford had stated it move to pause some of its assembly plants in the week of February 14 due to the chip crisis.

(Also read | Ford tests sounds of bicycle bells, footsteps as smart driver alert)

Earlier this month, the US-based automaker announced its fourth-quarter sales that stood low as per the company's expectations. It attributed the poor sales to the supply chain issues while a few company executives shared some of the brand's suppliers were not able to deliver items due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Ford's profit stood at $12,3 billion in the last quarter and that figure got a significant push from an $8.2 billion accounting gain from the automaker's investment in EV maker Rivian. It shared it is expecting full-year pretax profits in the current year to go up to 15 per cent to 25 per cent compared to last year. This will range somewhere between $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

(Also read | Ford, Volvo join EV battery recycling startup in California)

A previous report has informed that the automaker to separate its EV business from its ICE vehicle business in the coming days. It has been reported that Ford CEO Jim Farley wants to differentiate its electric vehicle business to generate valuation like EV company Tesla. Ford may not split the company and might plan an internal rearrangement to create a separate EV unit. “We are focused on our Ford+ plan to transform the company and thrive in this new era of electric and connected vehicles. We have no plans to spin off our battery electric-vehicle business or our traditional ICE business," an email sent by Ford said.

(With input from agencies)

 

 

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2022, 06:54 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Tesla Semiconductor shortage
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ford to pause production of F-150 pickup truck in Kansas due to chip crisis
Ford to pause production of F-150 pickup truck in Kansas due to chip crisis
In Pics: 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4S launched with adjustable suspension
In Pics: 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4S launched with adjustable suspension
In Pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched in India
In Pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched in India
Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo under development for the global markets
Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo under development for the global markets
2022 Suzuki Swish 125 launched in Taiwan
2022 Suzuki Swish 125 launched in Taiwan

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city