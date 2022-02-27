HT Auto
Fiat aims to sell only electric vehicles in Europe after 2027

Fiat has declared that it will sell EVs in Europe after 2027.Stellantis recently announced its annual report for 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2022, 01:36 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)

Fiat has planned that it will stop selling internal combustion engine vehicles in Europe from 2027 and focus on building a dedicated electric vehicle portfolio. The automaker announced its decision during its parent company Stellantis' 2021 financial report declaration, Insideevs reported.

Stellantis which is the world's sixth-largest auto company informed it will launch a new Fiat-badged electric vehicle this year or next year.

This will bring the number of EVs under the Fiat umbrella to two. Fiat's first EV on offering is 500e. Currently, the entire group offers 19 EVs. The group is also working on additional electrification plans for the rest of the brands.

(Also read | Stellantis confirms Jeep EV, Maserati to bring two electric cars by 2023)

It is being suggested that the upcoming Fiat EV might be a production version of the Centoventi study, an urban crossover concept that made its debut at the 2019 Geneva motor show. This vehicle measured around 144.9 inches in length and it is being reported that the electric version of this model may closely resemble the automaker's Panda model. It is also being speculated that the company may bring a fully electric version of the Panda model as well. It is being guessed that this EV might be based on Stellantis' platform STLA Small, which is an evolved version of the PSA EMP1 platform.

Stellantis recently announced its annual report for 2021. It registered a net profit of €152 billion, which is up by 14 per cent and a net profit of €13.4 billion, which nearly tripled year-on-year. The company stated last year it launched more than 10 new models, which included the Citroen C4, Fiat Pulse, DS 4, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Maserati MC20, Opel Mokka, Opel Rocks-e and Peugeot 308.

(Also read | Stellantis recalls around 20,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over fire risks)

Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said these record results prove that Stellantis is well-positioned and is able to deliver strong performance, even in uncertain times. “Together, we are focused on executing our plans as we race to become a sustainable mobility tech company," added Tavares.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2022, 01:36 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

