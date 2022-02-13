HT Auto
Home News Stellantis recalls around 20,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over fire risks

Stellantis recalls around 20,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over fire risks

Stellantis has recalled 19,808 plug-in hybrid minivans after 12 fire reports.Owners have been advised to not recharge their electric minivan.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2022, 01:30 PM
File photo for representational purpose only.
File photo for representational purpose only.

Stellantis has issued a recall of 19,808 plug-in hybrid minivans after 12 fire reports in parked vehicles have been noted. The company also urged owners to stop recharging their minivans. The recall constitutes about 16,741 vehicles in the United States and 2,317 in Canada along with another 750 outside North America.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The parent company of Chrysler has advised owners to refrain from recharging the vehicles and to park them away from structures and other vehicles. The automaker mentioned it is working to determine the cause of the fire. It has also directed owners to keep operating the vehicles using the internal combustion engine.

(Also read | GM making big plans to become world's next EV leader, surpass Tesla)

Previously, General Motors had paused the production of its electric vehicle Chevrolet Bolt in August last year and has extended that halt through the end of this month. The largest US automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt EV to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules after a series of fires. The company has also indefinitely paused retail sales of new Bolt vehicles.

(Also read | General Motors expands EV vision, to invest record $7 billion here)

According to a report last year, GM had also announced that it started to roll out a software update for all 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs that were yet to receive a battery module replacement in order to avert fire risk while charging. The new update intended to limit battery charging in Bolt EVs to 80 per cent and allowed owners to fully discharge battery charge, if necessary, to extract more driving range. The company had stated owners of the mentioned EV with model years 2017–2018 and 2020 or later would receive the new software update.

(with inputs from Reuters)

 

 

 

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2022, 01:30 PM IST
TAGS: Chevrolet Bolt GM Stellantis General Motors EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Stellantis recalls around 20,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over fire risks
Stellantis recalls around 20,000 plug-in hybrid minivans over fire risks
Porsche to allow drivers to record roads and play them again in racing simulator
Porsche to allow drivers to record roads and play them again in racing simulator
New Batmobile 1:18 scale model shows off more details of the car
New Batmobile 1:18 scale model shows off more details of the car
Why Tata Motors is keen to launch hatchbacks and sedans with CNG, but not SUVs?
Why Tata Motors is keen to launch hatchbacks and sedans with CNG, but not SUVs?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosts campaign for autonomous driving technology
Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosts campaign for autonomous driving technology

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city