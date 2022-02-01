GM making big plans to become world's next EV leader, surpass Tesla

With a massive investment of $7 billion, General Motors plans to ramp up its EV development and production to overthrow Tesla in the EV segment.

General Motors has been sketching its electrification plans for some time now and CEO Mary Barra has shared the automaker's massive investment plans of $7 billion to boost up the electric vehicle and battery production in Michigan. “We want to lead in EVs. Full stop," Barra told CBS.

The auto major had stated earlier its goal of selling fully-electric passenger vehicles by 2035.

As per reports, Barra earlier had stressed GM's ability to beat Tesla and that the company will make it happen by 2025. However, to overthrow Tesla, the automaker will have to ramp up its electrification efforts significantly and also focus on batteries. It has already heavily invested in the Ultium platform and the development of battery factories, moving in the right direction.

(Also read | What makes Elon Musk tease General Motors?)

The company earlier announced it will spend about $154 million to renovate an ageing factory near Buffalo, New York that will develop key parts for electric vehicles. The plant will build stator modules, the part that creates a magnetic field to turn the motor and it will be used in motors for new electric trucks and SUVs.

CEO Barra has also mentioned in the past that GM will be manufacturing all-electric heavy-duty trucks by 2035, around the same time when it has plans to bring in all-electric new light-duty vehicles.

(Also read | Toyota may dethrone GM after 90 years to become top seller in US)

GM's vision to overrun Tesla in the EV race by 2025 seems a little overambitious right now as Tesla delivered almost one million EVs around the globe last year. By 2025, Tesla will continue to grow while GM will still be in the process of implementing the crucial step it has planned to lead the EV segment. However, one can only wait and watch.

First Published Date: