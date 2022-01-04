Toyota may dethrone GM after 90 years to become top seller in US

General Motors Co may not be the leading automaker in the US market for the year 2021 as Toyota Motor Corp may surpass the former and if this happens, it will be the first time that GM will not be at the forefront of US sales since 1931, reported Reuters.

In the first nine months of last year, Toyota sold about 1.86 million vehicles in the United States whereas on the other hand, General Motors sold about 1.78 million vehicles. For 2020, GM total sales stood at 2.55 million compared to Toyota's 2.11 million and Ford Motor Co's 2.04 million.

Evidently, the automakers have suffered due to supply chain blockages and ongoing semiconductor shortages last year. GM has been the largest seller of vehicles in the United States since 1931 after it beat Ford according to a report by Automotive News. Though this achievement is a significant one for the Japanese automaker, it is, however, is keeping modest enthusiasm. Senior vice president Jack Hollis said in a statement that the automaker is grateful for its loyal customers, but ‘being No. 1’ is never a focus or priority.

General Motors spokesperson Jim Cain conveyed that the Detroit automaker has a very strong sales year in the country in terms of full-size SUVs and pick-up trucks. It is focusing on profitability and as the situation of semiconductors improve, so will the sales, added Cain. GM under chief executive Mary Barra also emphasized on profitability over volume, abandoning such money-losing markets as Europe and Russia.

Edmunds auto analyst Jessica Caldwell stated that Toyota will outsell GM in terms of sales of 2021 unless the latter does some miracle, however, she did add that this shift might not be a long-term one as General Motors sells more brands than Toyota.