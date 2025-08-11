Planning to buy FASTag Annual Pass worth 3,000? Everything you should know about it

FASTag Annual Pass will be available for car owners from August 15, 2025.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced the introduction of the FASTag-based Annual Pass, which is claimed to reduce the travel costs of motorists significantly on national highways and national expressways. The FASTag Annual Pass will be available for private passenger vehicles like cars, jeeps and vans, but not commercial vehicles.

The FASTag Annual Pass is aimed at easing toll payments for frequent travellers on the national highways. The annual pass buyers will have to pay a one-time fee of ₹3,000, which will be valid for one year from the date of purchase or up to 200 toll transactions, whichever comes first.