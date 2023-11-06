Delhi pollution: GRAP 4 kicks in, no BS4 vehicles allowed to ply

Delhi has banned entry of all vehicles in the National Capital Region which are not BS6 certified, or at least are CNG or electric vehicles, as the pollution levels continue to spike ahead of Diwali. On Sunday, the stage four of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented, which essentially bans entry of commercial vehicles like trucks from other states. Regular commuters will also face restrictions as entry of BS4 petrol and diesel cars will also be not allowed during this phase. Violation of this rule will amount to a hefty fine of ₹20,000 on the vehicle owners. Here is a quick look at which passenger vehicles will be allowed to ply in Delhi during the fourth stage of GRAP.

GRAP Stage 4: Which vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi

The stage four of GRAP, which is the highest alarm during rising pollution in the city, will severely restrict entry of vehicles in the National Capital Region. During this phase vehicles with BS6 certification, or the ones that are CNG and electric, will be allowed to ply in Delhi. During the stage three of GRAP, the entry of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles from other states were banned in Delhi. From Sunday, the entry of all BS4 vehicles have been banned. Vehicle owners violating the stage four of GRAP will be fined ₹20,000.

GRAP Stage 4: Ban on commercial vehicles

Commercial vehicles like trucks and tempos will be barred from plying on Delhi roads for now. The only exemptions will be offered to vehicles involved in essential services, like ambulances, or trucks involved in essential services. However, trucks that are powered by environment-friendly fuel like CNG or LNG, will have no restrictions.

Delhi pollution: Action plan ahead

The Delhi government is expected to hold a meeting today on the worsening situation. The government may decide to implement stricter restrictions on vehicle movement in the National Capital Region in coming days. Among the possibilities are relaunch of the Odd-Even rule for vehicles which was last implemented in Delhi back in 2019. The Odd-Even rule was formulated to reduce vehicular pollution. On alternate days, it allows vehicles with registration ending with odd or even numbers.

