HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Delhi Environment Minister Writes To Centre Urging Ban On Entry Of Non Bs6 Vehicles

Delhi Minister writes to Centre urging ban on entry of non-BS6 vehicles

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote a letter to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, requesting him to ban the entry of vehicles non-compliant with BS6 norms into Delhi from neighbouring states in Delhi-NCR. He also requested to convene an emergency meeting of neighbouring states' Environment Ministers.

By: ANI
| Updated on: 04 Nov 2023, 17:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Delhi pollution BS3 BS4 vehicle ban
Commuters plying in Delhi on a road shrouded in smog amid hazy weather conditions. Delhi-NCR's air quality neared the emergency threshold this week, prompting ban on certain vehicles from plying to control pollution level. (PTI)
Delhi pollution BS3 BS4 vehicle ban
Commuters plying in Delhi on a road shrouded in smog amid hazy weather conditions. Delhi-NCR's air quality neared the emergency threshold this week, prompting ban on certain vehicles from plying to control pollution level.

Gopal Rai said, "Looking at the rise in the level of pollution in the last two days, construction has been banned in Delhi from yesterday. Today there has been an improvement in the level of pollution as compared to yesterday. The situation is still serious. I am writing a letter to the Central Government saying that the Union Environment Minister should call an emergency meeting of the Environment Ministers of all five states immediately. Because the orders of CAQM are not being implemented in the states. Rules are being made, and CAQM is giving directions, but in the whole NCR, rules are being violated. This is the problem of the whole of North India. "

The overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category for the third straight day on Saturday morning, as per the SAFAR-India.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India, the overall air quality in the national capital Delhi (Overall) is in the 'severe' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 504.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
₹10.69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹8.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹10.54 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹5.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹5.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Meanwhile, a Senior Lung specialist, at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram Dr Arvind Kumar said, "All age groups are adversely affected by air pollution. You might wonder how an unborn child is affected because that child is not breathing. When the child's mother is breathing, the toxins go to her lungs; through the lungs, they go into the blood; and through the placenta, they reach the child, and the fetus, and cause damage. When the child is born, they start breathing the same air. Our air quality is around 450-500, which is equal to about 25-30 cigarettes in terms of damage to the body... They have all sorts of breathing problems."

"From head to toe, there's no organ in the body that escapes the ill effects of air pollution. There is no evidence to say that it causes obesity, it causes asthma. When there is obesity and exposure to air pollution both present, the chances of asthma become many times higher, as was shown by us, the Lung Care Foundation. In a study of 1,100 children in Delhi, we found that one out of three children is suffering from asthma, and when obesity was also present, this number went higher," he added.

Speaking on increasing AQI in Delhi, Dr Neeraj Kumar Gupta, Pulmonologist, HoD, Safdarjung Hospital said, "The AQI crossing 400 and going to the severe category is mainly due to factors like combustion. Due to transportation, burning of agricultural waste, and also due to construction-related activities and industrial activities. We are responsible for it. It's our responsibility to reduce it. Exposure needs to be avoided as pollution is directly responsible for many diseases.

"It is also responsible for affecting the health of children. The vulnerable population is very old people, small children, pregnant ladies, or people already having some respiratory conditions. They need to avoid exposure to this pollution as much as possible... They should confine themselves to their home... If they have any symptoms, then they should visit the doctor to take treatment immediately," Neeraj Kumar Gupta added.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2023, 17:01 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi Delhi AQI Delhi NCR

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
52% OFF
MKY® Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner and Smooth Design | Built in LED Light, Portable,Wet and Dry
Rs. 475 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,390 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.