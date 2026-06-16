Daimler Truck Defence launched to consolidate global defence activities, targets €1 billion revenue by 2028

Daimler Truck has revealed that it is creating a new global defence division, Daimler Truck Defence, that will bring together its military-oriented activities under a single brand identity. Under the new structure, Daimler Truck Defence will offer military vehicles based on Mercedes-Benz Trucks platforms, with plans to progressively expand the portfolio to include products and solutions from other Daimler Truck brands worldwide.

Daimler Truck has launched Daimler Truck Defence to unify its military operations globally. The company plans major investments, targets €1 billion defence revenue by 2028, and will showcase its portfolio at Eurosatory 2026.

Additionally, Daimler Truck plans to invest mid-three-digit million euros over the years in engineering, manufacturing, sales, and aftersales operations. Currently, approximately 1,000 employees are involved in Daimler Truck’s defence operations. The expansion initiative will be primarily led from the company’s Wörth facility in Germany and is expected to generate additional demand for highly skilled professionals. The company has further set a target of achieving €1 billion in defence-related revenue by 2028.

Daimler Truck Defence: Growing Demand for Military Mobility Solutions

The company states that it has witnessed a growing demand for military mobility solutions across the globe, which can prove to be a key growth driver. The company aims to use its global manufacturing footprint, supply chains and established partnerships; Daimler Truck is well positioned to offer military vehicles and logistics platforms at scale.

As part of its growth strategy, the company is increasing its focus on fleet procurement and long-term sustainment programmes alongside customised military vehicle projects. Manufacturing facilities in Wörth am Rhein, Germany, and Molsheim, France, will continue to act as production hubs, allowing military vehicle variants to be integrated into existing commercial vehicle assembly lines. Additionally, the company also offers local assembly solutions for militarised vehicles in customer markets.

With approximately 5,000 service locations across more than 160 countries and a comprehensive spare-parts infrastructure, Daimler Truck intends to further strengthen vehicle readiness and service responsiveness worldwide. Recent defence contracts highlight the company’s growing presence in the sector. These include logistics vehicle orders from the German Bundeswehr, a major truck supply agreement with the Canadian Armed Forces in partnership with General Dynamics Land Systems, and a framework contract with the French Armed Forces and Arquus covering 7,000 Zetros-based trucks.

Also Read : Tesla's new autonomous Cybercab packs 216 bhp and 673 km of range

Daimler Truck Defence: Eurostory 2026 Showcase

Daimler Truck Defence will present its expanding portfolio at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, including vehicles such as the Unimog, Zetros and Arocs, equipped with specialised mission systems, as well as solutions developed together with industry partners.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: