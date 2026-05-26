Volvo FMX Edge mining truck debuts in India

Volvo Trucks India has launched the Volvo FMX Edge, an off-road dump truck aimed at improving productivity in Indian mining operations. The truck was unveiled at Volvo’s facility in Hoskote, Bengaluru, in front of mining customers and senior leaders from Volvo Trucks, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. and Volvo Construction Equipment. Built on the FMX platform already used in demanding mining conditions, the new model is positioned as a response to changing needs at mine sites.

Built for changing mine demands

The company says the FMX Edge was developed after customer feedback and validation in real mining conditions. It targets operations requiring larger excavators, higher output, improved safety, efficiency, and consistent performance.

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Over the past five years, the Volvo FMX500 8x4 platform has built its presence in India’s mining sector, with more than 3,000 trucks in operation. Volvo says the FMX Edge extends that experience and continues its focus on total operating outcomes, rather than just one performance figure.

Capacity and operating focus

The new truck comes with a 31.2 cu.m SAE heap body capacity and a 2.8-metre-wide body configuration. According to Volvo, this helps improve loading compatibility with high-capacity excavators, supports faster cycle times and aids overburden movement in modern mines.

The FMX Edge also uses the company’s globally developed safety systems, along with features aimed at vehicle stability, fuel efficiency and dependable full-load performance. Volvo says the model is designed to deliver long-term value while keeping safety and productivity central.

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Speaking at the launch, Per-Erik Lindstrom, Executive Vice President, Volvo Trucks International, said, “India is a cornerstone for Volvo Group’s future and an increasingly important market for Volvo Trucks. The launch of Volvo FMX Edge reflects our commitment to Indian customers and to solutions designed around real operating needs. Built on Volvo’s global expertise and shaped by Indian mining requirements, the Volvo FMX Edge is a strong example of our focus on customer success, sustainable progress and long-term growth."

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. Managing Director and CEO B. Srinivas said, “Volvo Trucks has earned the trust of Indian mining customers over nearly three decades by delivering solutions that perform in real operating conditions. The Volvo FMX Edge is a natural evolution of this journey. It is engineered around customer outcomes like productivity, safety, uptime, efficiency and lifecycle value. With FMX Edge, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting India’s mining sector with solutions built for confidence and long-term partnership."

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