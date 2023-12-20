HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Comedian John Oliver Does A Brutal Takedown Of Elon Musk, Tesla Ceo Fires Back

Comedian John Oliver does a brutal takedown of Elon Musk, Tesla CEO fires back

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Love him or hate him, but there is just no ignoring Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO was the subject of the latest episode of the enormously popular HBO show Last Week Tonight hosted by comedian John Oliver where he did a scathing assessment of the world's wealthiest person and his rather eccentric ways of doing business.

Elon Musk
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Bloomberg)
Elon Musk
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Oliver was in full form during the course of the entire episode, drawing humorous references to Musk's actual ways of conducting himself and marshalling his numerous businesses. He pointed to the ‘bait and switch’ tactics in the early days of Tesla, Musk's numerous product launch-related follies like the shattered glass at the Cybertruck unveil and how Musk attempted to keep his California factory running during the peak of Covid.

While Oliver did recognise the fact that Musk has emerged as an enormously powerful global figure - even highlighting how many believe Musk is a ‘net positive’ - the comedian also leaned heavily upon reports that Musk has a significant play in many crucial areas. One such report highlighted by Oliver states, "Musk’s companies control more of the internet, the power grid, the transportation system, objects in orbit, the nation’s security infrastructure, and its energy supply."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹ 70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

And in typically nonchalant fashion, Oliver mixes respect and roast for Musk. “I’m probably now more impressed by what he’s doing but more worried by the fact that he’s the one doing it," he says in one section of the episode.

A response was always going to come and it did soon after the episode was aired. “Oliver was great several years ago, but stopped being funny when he sold his soul to wokeness where humor is basically illegal," Musk tweeted on X, formerly called Twitter before he took over the micro-blogging platform and brought in numerous changes.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Elon Musk Tesla EV Electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
WISELIFE Car Body Scratch Remover and Repair Polishing Wax Kit with Sponge Cream Wax Body Compound Scratch Remover For Car and Bike Perfect Box with Grey Patchwork (Car Scratch Remover)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
46% OFF
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use USB Rechargeable (Black)
Rs. 695 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.