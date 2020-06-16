A 9th standard student, Arshad TH, has developed a light motorcycle by using scrap materials from his father's automobile workshop in Kochi.

The son of TJ Hashim and Haseena, Arshad, hails from Palluruthy at Kochi and is a student of SDPY school at Palluruthy.

The boy made the innovative motorcycle in one and a half months by putting together the scrap parts.

The bike has a petrol tank attached to the seat and handles, with the capacity to hold one litre of fuel. Arshad claimed that the bike can travel up to 50 kilometres on a full tank. Manufactured with scrap tyres, disc brakes, LED lights and handles of other bikes and carrier and the seat of bicycles, the inventor spent nearly ₹10,000 to develop a light motorcycle.

''I first wanted to create a bike when I saw an iron pipe and engine of a motorbike in my father's workshop during the lockdown. At first, my father scolded me but halfway through the process he helped me and it got completed in one and a half month. It was made using the parts of many bikes. I wish to manufacture a trolley next," Arshad, told ANI here.

Meanwhile, Arshad's father said he was proud of his son's creation and added that he would support him in his future ventures.

''When he was at home during the lockdown, he asked me if he could make a bike which looks like a bicycle. My friend gave him a welding machine. I did not think it would look so good. He is also looking into getting registration. He says he wants to make a trolley next. I will support him as much as possible," Hashim said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.