Chandigarh man pays 15 lakh for ‘0001’ number plate for his 71,000 Activa

The fancy number plate - CH01-CJ-0001 - was bought in an auction held by the Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 10:27 AM
File photo of a Honda Activa scooter used for representational purpose only
A Chandigarh resident has spent more than 15 lakh to get himself a unique number plate for his mere 71,000 Honda Activa scooter, Hindustan Times reported. Brij Mohan, a 42-year-old advertising professional, got himself the fancy number plate in a recent auction held by the Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority. He paid a whopping 15.44 lakh, to be precise, to get the vehicle number that reads - CH01-CJ-0001.

However, the expensive vehicle number plate won't sit on his Activa forever. Mohan revealed that he plans to use it for his future car, though initially it will be seen on his scooter. "I will use the number for my Activa, which I bought recently. But eventually, I will use for car," he said.

(Also read | BH series number plate: Decoding the digits and how you can get one)

The number plate bought by Mohan was a part of the auction of various fancy vehicle numbers for the new series CH01-CJ, along with leftover numbers, that was conducted from April 14 to April 16. As per an official from the Chandigarh licensing authority, as many as 378 registration numbers went under the hammer, fetching a total amount of 1.5 crore.

Out of all the numbers sold, Mohan's CH01-CJ-0001 fetched the highest amount against a reserve price of 50,000 while the second most expensive auction was that CH-01-CJ-002, that fetched an amount of 5.4 lakh. The third-highest fetching number - CH-01-CJ-007 - went under the hammer for 4.4 lakh while CH-01- CJ-003 was sold for 4.2 lakh. The reserve price for these numbers was 30,000.

The highest bid for 0001 number plate took place in 2012, when a vehicle owner bought it from the CH-01-AP series for 26.05 lakh. It was meant for his S-class Mercedes Benz that cost four times the price of the number plate.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 10:23 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Activa Activa Honda
