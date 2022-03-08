BH series number plate: Decoding the digits and how can you get one

BH or Bharat Series number plate is for non-cargo vehicles with the aim of easing mobility across the country.

Bharat Series or BH series number plates were introduced by the central government in the country last year with registrations beginning from September onwards. The over-arching idea behind the BH series number plate is to ensure that the owner of a non-cargo vehicle with such a number plate won't have to apply for a new registration plate if moving to another state.

This would be extremely helpful to people who have a job that requires them to shift to different parts of the country frequently.

Section 47 of the Motor Vehicle Act allows owner of a vehicle to retain their vehicle in another state for a period of no longer than 12 months. After 12 months, the owner has to transfer the registration of the vehicle to the new state where it is being driven or kept. This is precisely where the BH series number plate makes it easy for owners because there won't be any need to transfer the registration from parent state to the new state.

One India, one tax, one BH number plate

The BH number plate is valid across the country and allows for a hasslefree driving and ownership experience. The owner doesn't have to pay for a new registration in case he or she settles in another state. There is no hassle of paperwork either.

Are you eligible for a BH number plate?

The applicant, quite obviously, has to be a bonafide citizen of India to apply for a BH number plate. But even then, not just anyone can apply for it. At present, the BH number plate is primarily for those in the defense sector, working with state or central government. Those working with multinational companies may also apply provided that the company has a presence in four or more states in the country.

How to apply for a BH number plate?

The process to get a BH number plate is online. When purchasing a new vehicle, a dealer can begin the process through the Vaahan portal.

Decoding the BH number plate?

The BH number plate is similar to regular number plate in terms of appearance - Black font on white background. But unlike conventional number plates, the BH series plates begin with two digits, followed by BH, then four digits and then two alphabets.

So for instance if a BH series reads - 21 BH 5555 AA, this means that the vehicle was registered in 2021, 'BH' is for Bharat, ‘5555’ is the vehicle registration number and ‘AA’ is for vehicle category.

