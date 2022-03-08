HT Auto
Home Auto News Bh Series Number Plate: Decoding The Digits And How Can You Get One

BH series number plate: Decoding the digits and how can you get one

BH or Bharat Series number plate is for non-cargo vehicles with the aim of easing mobility across the country.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 08:57 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
BH series number plate: Decoding the digits and how can you get one
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Bharat Series or BH series number plates were introduced by the central government in the country last year with registrations beginning from September onwards. The over-arching idea behind the BH series number plate is to ensure that the owner of a non-cargo vehicle with such a number plate won't have to apply for a new registration plate if moving to another state.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

This would be extremely helpful to people who have a job that requires them to shift to different parts of the country frequently.

Section 47 of the Motor Vehicle Act allows owner of a vehicle to retain their vehicle in another state for a period of no longer than 12 months. After 12 months, the owner has to transfer the registration of the vehicle to the new state where it is being driven or kept. This is precisely where the BH series number plate makes it easy for owners because there won't be any need to transfer the registration from parent state to the new state.

One India, one tax, one BH number plate

The BH number plate is valid across the country and allows for a hasslefree driving and ownership experience. The owner doesn't have to pay for a new registration in case he or she settles in another state. There is no hassle of paperwork either.

Are you eligible for a BH number plate?

The applicant, quite obviously, has to be a bonafide citizen of India to apply for a BH number plate. But even then, not just anyone can apply for it. At present, the BH number plate is primarily for those in the defense sector, working with state or central government. Those working with multinational companies may also apply provided that the company has a presence in four or more states in the country.

How to apply for a BH number plate?

The process to get a BH number plate is online. When purchasing a new vehicle, a dealer can begin the process through the Vaahan portal.

Decoding the BH number plate?

The BH number plate is similar to regular number plate in terms of appearance - Black font on white background. But unlike conventional number plates, the BH series plates begin with two digits, followed by BH, then four digits and then two alphabets.

So for instance if a BH series reads - 21 BH 5555 AA, this means that the vehicle was registered in 2021, 'BH' is for Bharat, ‘5555’ is the vehicle registration number and ‘AA’ is for vehicle category.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: Bharat Series Car registration Car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Okinawa Okhi 90 teased again ahead of launch. Check details
Okinawa Okhi 90 teased again ahead of launch. Check details
Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach
Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach
US EV tax bill favouring General Motors, Ford to undergo review by Senate
US EV tax bill favouring General Motors, Ford to undergo review by Senate
Delhi govt seeks advice from public over making PUCC mandatory at petrol pumps
Delhi govt seeks advice from public over making PUCC mandatory at petrol pumps
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city