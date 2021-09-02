BMW plans to reduce carbon emissions in car life cycle 40% by 2030

BMW plans to reduce carbon emissions in car life cycle 40% by 20302 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2021, 03:32 PM IST
BMW intends to increase the proportion of recycled and reusable materials in the manufacturing of its vehicles from 30% to 50%.
- BMW Group has set a target of generating at least half of its sales from electric vehicles by 2030.
BMW
has
said
that
it
plans
to
reduce
carbon
emissions
across
the
life
cycle
of
its
vehicles
including
the
production
process,
at
least
40%,
from
the
2019
levels
by
the
end
of
the
decade.
This
was
up
from
the
carmaker's
previous
target
of
a
third.
In order to achieve this emissions
target,
the
automaker
intends
to
increase
the
proportion
of
recycled
and
reusable
materials
in
the
manufacturing
of
its
vehicles
from
30%
to
50%.
"We
are
committed
to
a
clear
course
to
achieve
the
1.5
degree
target,"
the
company's
CEO
Oliver
Zipse
said
in
a
statement.
The Munich-based automaker has been reluctant to set a hard deadline for eliminating the use of fossil-fuel-based vehicles and has pointed out to the limitations in the expansion of electric vehicles in its portfolio. These challenges include lack of charging infrastructure across the European Union and elsewhere.
However, in order to fulfill its goal of sustainability, the automaker has set a range of targets in the past, including generating at least half of BMW Group sales from electric vehicles by 2030 and reducing CO2 emissions per vehicle and kilometre driven by at least half from 2019 levels in the same time frame.
BMW has reported stronger than expected profits in its latest quarterly results.
However, the car maker, just like its competitors, has warned that its revenues in coming months could be affected by chip shortages and raw material prices.
Various automakers are shutting or cutting down their production as the semiconductor shortage tightens its grip around the automobile industry. The disruption in the supply of semiconductors has taken an evident toll on the production by carmakers all across the world.
(with inputs from Reuters)