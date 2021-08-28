Tom Cruise's BMW, worth in crore, stolen while shooting for Mission Impossible 7

Popular Hollywood star Tom Cruise's bodyguard's BMW X7 was stolen from Birmingham while the former was shooting for his latest movie, Mission Impossible 7. According to a report by The Sun, when the luxury car was stolen, it also had the actor's luggage worth thousands of pounds. The value of the car stood at £100,000 which is approximately ₹1.01 crores. The report said that the thieves used a scanner to clone the signal of the car's keyless ignition fob while it was parked outside a hotel in Birmingham. Since modern-day cars now use mostly keyless entry and ignition fobs, these become more susceptible to theft as these crooks use wireless transmitters.

They capture the signal by getting the targeted car to emit a message to the keyless fob, informed the report. Then one of the accomplices who stand close to the vehicle captures the signal and tricks the car to think that its key is within the range. This unlocks the car and once the thief gets in, the same process can be repeated to start the engine using a blank fob that can be programmed using the car's technical port.

The report also explained that in an alternate method the crooks can also jam the driver's fob with the help of radiofrequency to keep the car unlocked. This will help them to get access to the car's computer hardware. Although authorities have tracked and recovered the BMW X7, it has been reported that the luggage inside the car is missing.

Coming to the luxury car, the BMW X7 is a four-door luxury car that has a sleek exterior and features a 4.4-litre V8 engine under its hood. This engine is capable of churning power of 523 hp. It can also attain a speed of 96 kmph from zero in 4.7 seconds. It has a top speed of 249 kmph.